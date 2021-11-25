Pixium Vision to present at BTIG's Ophthalmology Day

Paris, France, November 25, 2021 – 07.00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision, and Offer Nonhoff, Chief Financial Officer of Pixium Vision, will present at the Ophthalmology Day organized by BTIG, taking place virtually on Tuesday, 30 November 2021.

The presentation details are as follows:

Thursday, 30 November 2021 at 09.00 - 09.25 EST / 15.00 - 15.25 CET

The event is for BTIG clients only

Ophthalmology Day at BTIG will include panel discussions, fireside chats and one-on-one meetings to provide a forum for BTIG's institutional investor clients to explore emerging innovation in ophthalmology.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

