Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Investor Day Event

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces it will hold an Investor Day on December 8, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm MDT. This event will include a formal presentation by Freehold's management, and technical team, highlighting the company's North American strategy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be held virtually. Interested parties may participate in the zoom meeting by registering in advance at:



https://encoreglobal.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrdeyorjIpG9wPjcalT1E6MjtUYlHxKBe0

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

A copy of materials will also be made available on Freehold's website at www.freeholdroyalties.com on the day of the event.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Matt Donohue

Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

t. 403.221.0833 f. 403.221.0888 tf. 1.888.257.1873 e. mdonohue@freeholdroyalties.com w. www.freeholdroyalties.com



