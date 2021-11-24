Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Investor Day Event
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces it will hold an Investor Day on December 8, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm MDT. This event will include a formal presentation by Freehold's management, and technical team, highlighting the company's North American strategy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be held virtually. Interested parties may participate in the zoom meeting by registering in advance at:
https://encoreglobal.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrdeyorjIpG9wPjcalT1E6MjtUYlHxKBe0
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
A copy of materials will also be made available on Freehold's website at www.freeholdroyalties.com on the day of the event.
For further information, contact:
|Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|Matt Donohue
|Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
|t.
|403.221.0833
|f.
|403.221.0888
|tf.
|1.888.257.1873
|e.
|mdonohue@freeholdroyalties.com
|w.
|www.freeholdroyalties.com