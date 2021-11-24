 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Investor Day Event

Globe Newswire  
November 24, 2021 5:03pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces it will hold an Investor Day on December 8, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm MDT. This event will include a formal presentation by Freehold's management, and technical team, highlighting the company's North American strategy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be held virtually. Interested parties may participate in the zoom meeting by registering in advance at:

https://encoreglobal.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrdeyorjIpG9wPjcalT1E6MjtUYlHxKBe0

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

A copy of materials will also be made available on Freehold's website at www.freeholdroyalties.com on the day of the event.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. 403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e. mdonohue@freeholdroyalties.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com