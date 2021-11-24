 Skip to main content

CTS Corporation to Host Fireside Chat at the Stephens 23rd Annual Investment Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 24, 2021 4:00pm   Comments
LISLE, Ill., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) announced today that Kieran O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stephens 23rd Annual Investment Conference on December 2, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. (CST) in Nashville, TN. You may access a live webcast of the event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on this website for 90 days following the presentation.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com 


