Proactive news headlines including Apple, Pathway Health, ImagineAR, Great Bear Resources, Arrow Exploration, AEX Gold and Jack Nathan Health
New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works makes exciting new find at its Graal property in Quebec
- Aurania Resources intersects targeted silver-zinc mineralization at the Tiria-Shimpia target in Ecuador; provides Tsenken exploration update
- Pathway Health reports fiscal third-quarter financials showing a positive cash position of $4.2M
- Global Energy Metals completes soil sampling and geological mapping at Monument Peak in Idaho
- Star Royalties says 3Q revenue has exceeded its expectations as its Keysbrook asset continues to perform
- CytoDyn says data from leronlimab trial is a step forward, demonstrating the drug's potential for inhibiting liver fibrosis
- Renforth completes trenching program at Victoria West exposing continuous nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc
- ImagineAR launching FameDays.com to deliver celebrity hologram e-greetings to sports and entertainment fans
- BTU Metals closes its $274,500 non-brokered private placement
- Cabral Gold says it has extended the size of the gold-in-oxide blanket at the MG deposit by 11%
- Great Bear Resources discovers 'Midwest' zone at flagship Red Lake project; unveils new LP fault drill results
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals receives positive feedback from US FDA on Phase 1 Ifenprodil small cell lung cancer study
- Mirasol Resources says Newcrest has kicked off drilling at its Gorbea gold project in Chile
- Apple sues spyware company NSO Group
- AEX Gold says engineering study on de-risking its Nalunaq project is on track
- Fobi enters into a revenue share agreement with Canada's largest mobile-first insights marketplace app Caddle
- Mednow announces strategic investment in US virtual care provider Doko Medical Inc
- Arrow Exploration reports 3Q results showing strong revenue and production thanks to its core Colombia assets
- Victory Resources poised for drilling at Smokey lithium project after filing drill permit amendment
- Jack Nathan Health acquires five medical clinics in British Columbia
- BioPorto A/S reports that its biomarker test was used in research study for seriously ill coronavirus patients
- Planet 13 reports higher third-quarter revenue on a strong performance from Las Vegas operations
