Montrouge, France, November 24, 2021

DBV Technologies to Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (GREY:DBVTF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1st at 8am ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section

of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations.

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies' website after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact

Anne Pollak

DBV Technologies

+1 857-529-2363

anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment



