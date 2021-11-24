Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2021 Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds ("Funds") for the 2021 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.



Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 23, 2021. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds' tax year end on December 15, 2021, or December 31, 2021, as applicable.

Details of the per unit estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds Ticker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF TSX $0.1800 Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHE TSX $0.3300 Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series PHE.B TSX $0.1050 Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series PBI TSX $1.3900 Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series PBI.B TSX $0.8200 Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund – ETF Series BHAV NEO $0.1850 Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE NEO $0.0600 Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series RTA NEO $0.2750





Big Banc Split Corp. Ticker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Big Banc Split Corp – Class A Shares BNK TSX $1.4035





Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ TSX $0.0300 Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND TSX $0.1425 Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM NEO $0.6150 Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU NEO $0.2200

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2021 tax year-end on or about December 17, 2021. The respective unitholders of record on December 24, 2021 will receive the 2021 annual capital gain distributions on December 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 23, 2021. The final year-end capital gain distributions for these funds will be paid in cash.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund on or about December 31, 2021, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 28, 2022, if necessary.

Purpose confirms that as of November 23, 2021, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2021 tax year:

Open-End Funds

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund

Purpose Premium Money Market Fund

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund

Purpose Monthly Income Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Conservative Income Fund

Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund

Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund

Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Portfolio

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:

Purpose Global Innovators Fund

Purpose Global Bond Class

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Global Resource Fund

Purpose Special Opportunities Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Portfolio

Purpose Structured Equity Portfolio 2

Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

Purpose Ether ETF

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

Purpose US Cash Fund

Purpose Money Market Fund

Purpose US Dividend Fund

Purpose International Dividend Fund

Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund

Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund

Purpose Silver Bullion Fund

Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund (ETF non-currency hedged series only)

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund

Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund

Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund

Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund

Longevity Pension Fund



Closed-End Funds:

Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund

US Banks Income & Growth Fund



OM Funds:

Purpose Specialty Lending Trust



Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 23, 2021. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds' tax year end on December 15, 2021, or December 31, 2021, as applicable.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.







