Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2021 Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distributions

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 7:00pm   Comments
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds ("Funds") for the 2021 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of November 23, 2021. Circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds' tax year end on December 15, 2021, or December 31, 2021, as applicable.

Details of the per unit estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds Ticker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF TSX $0.1800
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHE TSX $0.3300
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series PHE.B TSX $0.1050
Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Series PBI TSX $1.3900
Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series PBI.B TSX $0.8200
Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund – ETF Series BHAV NEO $0.1850
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE NEO $0.0600
Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Series RTA NEO $0.2750


Big Banc Split Corp. Ticker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
Big Banc Split Corp – Class A Shares BNK TSX $1.4035


Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ TSX $0.0300
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND TSX $0.1425
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM NEO $0.6150
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU NEO $0.2200

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2021 tax year-end on or about December 17, 2021. The respective unitholders of record on December 24, 2021 will receive the 2021 annual capital gain distributions on December 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 23, 2021. The final year-end capital gain distributions for these funds will be paid in cash.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund on or about December 31, 2021, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 28, 2022, if necessary.

Purpose confirms that as of November 23, 2021, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2021 tax year:

Open-End Funds
Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:

  • Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
  • Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
  • Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
  • Purpose Monthly Income Fund
  • Purpose Premium Yield Fund
  • Purpose Conservative Income Fund
  • Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund
  • Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
  • Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund
  • Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund
  • Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund
  • Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Portfolio

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:

  • Purpose Global Innovators Fund
  • Purpose Global Bond Class
  • Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
  • Purpose Global Resource Fund
  • Purpose Special Opportunities Fund
  • Purpose Structured Equity Portfolio
  • Purpose Structured Equity Portfolio 2
  • Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:

  • Purpose Bitcoin ETF
  • Purpose Ether ETF
  • Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
  • Purpose US Cash Fund
  • Purpose Money Market Fund
  • Purpose US Dividend Fund
  • Purpose International Dividend Fund
  • Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
  • Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund
  • Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
  • Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
  • Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund
  • Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
  • Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
  • Purpose US Preferred Share Fund (ETF non-currency hedged series only)
  • Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
  • Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
  • Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund
  • Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund
  • Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund
  • Longevity Pension Fund

Closed-End Funds:

  • Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund
  • Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund
  • US Banks Income & Growth Fund

OM Funds:

  • Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.

 


