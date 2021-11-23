ACWA Fall Conference Explores Top California Water Issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) will host its 2021 Fall Conference & Exhibition Dec. 1-2 at the Pasadena Convention Center, as well as virtually, featuring updates, analyses and perspectives on multiple issues affecting the state's water community.



State Water Resources Control Board Vice Chair Dorene D'Adamo will deliver a keynote address about water issues affecting agricultural and urban water agencies across the state. In addition, State Water Board Chair E. Joaquin Esquivel and Public Policy Institute of California Water Policy Center Vice President and Director Ellen Hanak will participate in a forum discussion on pressing water issues such as the drought, water use efficiency, COVID-19 arrearages, safe drinking water and implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

Throughout the event, news and insights into how California's water community is responding to the drought will occupy a central role, ranging from communication strategies to water theft prevention and achieving water conservation as a California way of life.

Program offerings will again include statewide issue forums and region discussions, along with sessions covering a wide range of topics including drought, water management, affordable drinking water issues, agriculture, groundwater, energy, finance and the latest developments at the federal level affecting California water agencies.

The full conference program with event dates and specific times is available online.

WHAT: ACWA 2021 Fall Conference & Exhibition WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Thursday, Dec. 2

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

