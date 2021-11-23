 Skip to main content

Vimeo to Participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo will attend the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on November 30, 2021. Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer of Vimeo, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audiocast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public at https://kvgo.com/wells-fargo-tmt-summit/vimeo-nov-2021

The video replay will be open to the public at https://investors.vimeo.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

Contacts:

Vimeo IR
Yaoxian Chew
ir@vimeo.com

Vimeo Communications
Matt Anchin
pr@vimeo.com


