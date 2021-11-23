 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

H&R Block to Participate in BMO's 2nd Annual Growth & ESG Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tony Bowen will host virtual investor meetings at BMO's 2nd Annual Growth & ESG Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. To request a meeting, please contact your BMO salesperson.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information

Investor Relations:    Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com  
       
    Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com  
       
Media Relations:   Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com  



Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com