 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oxford to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on December 8, 2021

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report its fiscal third quarter ended October 30, 2021 financial results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after the market close. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.oxfordinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through December 22, 2021 and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13724975.

About Oxford

Oxford, a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, and Duck Head® brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:              Anne M. Shoemaker                                                                
E-mail:                InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com