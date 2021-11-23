Proactive news headlines including Coinsilium, EverGen Infrastructure, Clean Seed Capital, Western Magnesium, Audacious, Empower Clinics and NEO Battery Materials
New York , Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- EverGen Infrastructure advances renewable natural gas operations during 3Q click here
- Cloud DX says Connected Health platform recognized by the NSERC as co-recipient of its Synergy Award of Innovation click here
- FansUnite acquires American Affiliate in ‘transformative deal' to turbo-charge its entry into US gaming market click here
- Fireweed Zinc announces results from its 2021 drilling program at Boundary West, Yukon click here
- NEO Battery Materials appoints lithium-ion battery binder expert Byeong-Su Kim to its scientific advisory board click here
- Clean Seed Capital announces stock now trading on OTCQB Venture Market click here
- Western Magnesium announces long-time board director Robert Brown accepts new role as Honorary Technical Director Emeritus click here
- Naturally Splendid to raise up to C$3M in a non-brokered private placement click here
- Alpine 4 Holding announces direct offering of 8.5 million shares to raise $24M click here
- Plurilock says Aurora Systems subsidiary continues to grow sales as cyber threats increase click here
- Amazon and Apple fined over €200mln by Italian antitrust authority - report click here
- Goldshore Resources closes its upsized private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million click here
- Royal Wins starts trading on OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'RYWCF' click here
- Phunware launches its Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform in Amazon Web Services Marketplace click here
- American Resources Corporation receives final permit approval for rare earth and critical element purification and isolation facility click here
- Coinsilium readies trial launch of its NFT marketplace click here
- Bhang begins selling its THC chocolates in Florida through Trulieve Cannabis dispensaries click here
- SoLVBL Solutions unveils first deal in financial services sector - with QuantGate Systems click here
- Amarillo Gold sees exploration success in 3Q and remains on track in advancing its gold projects in Brazil click here
- Codebase Ventures says blockchain company Arcology produces positive Amazon Web Services test results click here
- ElectraMeccanica announces appointment of global automotive industry veteran, Michael Richardson to its board of directors click here
- Psyched Wellness appoints Matthew Singh as chief commercial officer click here
- Goldseek Resources reports more strong intercepts from maiden drill program at Beschefer click here
- Ascendant Resources begins drill program at its Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal to support feasibility study click here
- Nextech AR Solutions strengthens its board of directors with addition of cybersecurity and finance veteran Jeff Dawley click here
- Love Pharma signs letter of intent to acquire MicroDoz Therapy to advance pilot study of psilocybin-assisted treatment of cannabis use disorder click here
- Golden Minerals appoints Julie Weedman as its new chief financial officer click here
- New Pacific Metals hails latest Carangas drill results which confirm large mineralized system click here
- Audacious sees 2Q revenue soar on ALPS results, Green Therapeutics management fee click here
- Revive Therapeutics files for Orphan drug designation for Bucillamine which aims to prevent ischemia-reperfusion injury during liver transplantation click here
- Empower Clinics sees 3Q revenue soar following The Medi-Collective launch and Kai Labs expansion click here
- Altaley Mining delivers C$4.3M in income during 3Q thanks to strong output from its Campo Morado mine click here
