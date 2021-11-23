Austin-Based Foundation Seeking Donations on GivingTuesday to Help Close Minority Wealth Gap

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Casoro Group Education Foundation ("CGEF" or "the foundation"), established by Casoro Group, a leading multifamily real estate investment firm based in Austin, Texas, is raising money and seeking investors this GivingTuesday to reach their first milestone goal of $150,000.

"We are targeting to raise $150,000, hopefully by the end of GivingTuesday, and when this goal is reached, we will be able to start funding our partnership with Huston-Tillotson University, a Historically Black University in Austin, Texas, to help create meaningful change and opportunities in commercial real estate for minorities and women within our community," said Jessica Lee-Wen, CGEF Interim Executive Director and CMO of Casoro Group.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement each year on November 30 that kicks off the holiday season by encouraging people to give back to their communities. This crucial day for nonprofits, like CGEF, is held on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Casoro Education Foundation is dedicated to providing educational and career assistance to minorities, including women, through increased participation in the real estate industry. The foundation is a Texas nonprofit corporation in the process of applying for 501(c)(3) status that is being funded by donors, corporate sponsors and investor pledges from the Onyx Impact Fund.

The foundation aims to increase diversity in real estate by using the "E4 Approach," which exposes underrepresented students early on to exciting careers opportunities and benefits of the commercial real estate industry. The foundation works with post-secondary schools to fund the courses and programs needed to help educate students for careers and gain experience through internships and mentorships. These initiatives help better position students to earn job opportunities and placements, and eventually generate savings to invest and grow personal wealth.

"Our goal is to help participating students explore a wide spectrum of real estate industry opportunities, because real estate is one of the best wealth generators and can help students build a foundation for generational wealth for years to come," added Jessica Lee-Wen. "We will provide a meaningful support system for them so that when they enter the real estate industry, they have the experience and confidence to enable them to succeed."

As mentioned above, CGEF has partnered with Houston-Tillotson University to create commercial real estate-related classes, courses, and programs to help educate students to become knowledgeable about the real estate industry. CGEF then helps place students in internships, mentorships, and work-study programs to set them up for success post-graduation.

To donate any amount please visit Casoro Group Education Foundation.

Casoro Group is a 100% minority-owned, award-winning commercial real estate investment firm. Our commitment is to provide Better Homes for Better Lives®. For our institutional, family office, and high net worth clients, Casoro seeks income-producing real estate portfolios in the knowledge worker markets. Our talented investment team has more than 100 years combined experience in real estate acquisitions and asset management.

