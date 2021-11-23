ACS Industries, Inc. Adopts TrueCommerce Supplier Enablement and EDI Solutions

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and unified commerce solutions, announced today that ACS Industries, Inc. has adopted its managed service solutions for both supplier and customer enablement. Both solutions, which are integral parts of the TrueCommerce platform, will help the manufacturer of Automotive, Industrial, Green Energy and Cleaning Product components optimize sales and logistics programs.



"Adopting the TrueCommerce platform allows us to bring our supplier relations to a new level by automating the whole supply chain and eliminating bottlenecks associated with manual data entry processes," said Chris Granato, Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain with ACS. "It will also help us optimize B2B distribution programs, making the most of the omnichannel opportunities."

TrueCommerce's supplier enablement platform is a fully managed service solution, which helps organizations trade more easily with suppliers by offering them a range of connection options. It includes everything needed to onboard and support suppliers, regardless of size or technical maturity. In addition to EDI connectivity, suppliers can also respond to orders with a simpler Web EDI portal, or other integrated methods. The TrueCommerce platform can integrate with virtually any business system or accounting package. It delivers powerful functionality and exceptional scalability while being simple to deploy and maintain.

"We are thrilled to welcome ACS, a well-established manufacturer, as our newest customer," said Haitham Ghadiry, TrueCommerce SVP of Sales & Marketing. "It's yet another example of our ongoing growth in this crucial vertical where we help businesses overcome multiple supply chain and distribution challenges."

The TrueCommerce platform comprises a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. It revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives through business partner-to-partner connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The platform leverages TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network, which includes over 160,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce handles the onboarding process for new trading partners, as well as the ongoing management of trading-partner-specific mapping and labeling changes to ensure continuous compliance.

About ACS Industries, Inc.

ACS Industries, Inc. is a global manufacturer headquartered in Rhode Island, USA with locations in Mexico, Romania, China and India. The Company is able to support its customers with lean process manufacturing capabilities, a robust IATF certified quality management system, and operate on a global ERP backbone that is now supported by TrueCommerce platform. ACS provides world-class value-added product and application engineering support to multiple industries in the areas of metal expanding and stamping, stainless and carbon steel wire drawing and weaving, along with non-woven air-dried fiber products.

For more information, visit https://www.ascind.com/

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We've revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 160,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That's why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://truecommerce.com/

