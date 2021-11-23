 Skip to main content

Alico, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 9:35am   Comments
FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. ("Alico" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, before the market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on December 7, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0792 in the United States and (201) 689-8263 from outside of the United States. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Listeners in the United States can dial (844) 512-2921 and International listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13725241.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.alicoinc.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations (646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Richard Rallo
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
rrallo@alicoinc.com


