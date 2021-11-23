Data Storage Corporation's CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service and cyber-security based solutions, today announced that Chuck Piluso, Chairman and CEO of Data Storage Corporation will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on December 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.



The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed here. An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at IR.DataStorageCorp.com.

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data protection and IT management. Clients look to Data Storage to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, cyber security, data analytics, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

