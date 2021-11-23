 Skip to main content

Myovant Sciences to Participate in the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 8:30am   Comments
BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, will participate in the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on November 30, 2021. David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. will participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the Evercore fireside chat, which will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com.

About Myovant Sciences 
Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women's health leading to two regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for men with advanced prostate cancer and women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, respectively, as well as a European Commission approval for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids. Additionally, Myovant has two regulatory submissions under review, a Marketing Authorization Application in advanced prostate cancer and a supplemental New Drug Application in endometriosis-associated pain. Myovant is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. Myovant is also developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant's majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Crowe
Vice President, Investor Relations
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
+1 (650) 781-9106
investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:
Albert Liao 
Director, Corporate Communications
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
+1 (650) 410-3055
media@myovant.com


