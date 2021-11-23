WOW! Unlimited Media Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (TSXV:WOW, OTCQX:WOWMF), a leading animation-focused, multi-platform entertainment company, announced today that it will report its results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 before the market open on Thursday, November 25, 2021.



Investors who are interested in obtaining further information on the Company or the financial results can contact WOW! Investor Relations at billm@wowunlimited.co.

About WOW! Unlimited Media

WOW! is a leading animation-focused entertainment company producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company's media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada's premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV:WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:WOWMF).

