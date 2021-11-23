 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workday Co-Presidents Robynne Sisco and Doug Robinson to Present Virtually at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Robynne Sisco, co-president and chief financial officer of Workday, will present virtually at Wells Fargo Fifth Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

In addition, Doug Robinson, co-president, Workday, will present virtually at Barclays Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2021 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:
Justin Furby
IR@Workday.com

Media Contact:
Courtney Laub
Media@Workday.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com