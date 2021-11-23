Workday Co-Presidents Robynne Sisco and Doug Robinson to Present Virtually at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that Robynne Sisco, co-president and chief financial officer of Workday, will present virtually at Wells Fargo Fifth Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.



In addition, Doug Robinson, co-president, Workday, will present virtually at Barclays Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

