Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming November and December Investor Conferences

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR, CLVRW)) ("Clever Leaves" or the "Company"), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November and December 2021:



Cowen 4th Annual Cannabis Conference

Date: Monday, November 29th through Wednesday, December 1st

Where: Virtual panel presentation and 1x1 meetings

Panel: Tuesday, November 30th at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time

CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum

Date: Thursday, December 16th through Friday, December 17th

Where: Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA

Panel: Friday, December 17th at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time

Agenda and Registration: https://cv.thecannabisindustry.org/

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Clever Leaves management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company's investor relations team at CLVR@gatewayir.com.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was also granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

+1-949-574-3860

CLVR@gatewayir.com

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1-347-487-6197

mmiller@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57-310-236-8830

diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:

Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1-416-817-1336

andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com

Project Change Lives Inquiries:

PCLInquiries@cleverleaves.com



