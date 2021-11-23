 Skip to main content

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 7:00am   Comments
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference 2021

Fireside chat at 9:40 AM EST on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat at 11:30 AM EST on Thursday, December 2, 2021

The presentations will be webcast live and archived recordings will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Madrigal website for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of fatty liver and cardio-metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's lead candidate, resmetirom, is a first-in-class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is currently in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO- NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) patients. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com


