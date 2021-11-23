 Skip to main content

Prelude Therapeutics to Participate at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 7:00am   Comments
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that Kris Vaddi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference taking place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:15 am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors" page under the "Events & Presentation" section of the Prelude website, where a replay of the fireside chat will be available for a limited time.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative, potential best-in-class molecules targeting critical cancer cell pathways involved in cancer pathogenesis. Prelude's initial clinical candidates, PRT543 and PRT811, are potent, selective, oral PRMT5 inhibitors in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, primary and secondary CNS cancers and select myeloid malignancies. PRT1419, a potent and selective MCL1 inhibitor, is in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. PRT2527, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, is anticipated to begin Phase 1 clinical development by year-end as a monotherapy in patients with selected solid tumors. In addition, the Company's pipeline includes PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader, PRT-K4, a highly selective kinase inhibitor, and additional discovery stage programs.

Investor Contacts:
Stacey Jurchison
Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
sjurchison@preludetx.com

Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
prelude@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:
Paige Donnelly
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
prelude@argotpartners.com


