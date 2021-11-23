 Skip to main content

Oncorus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 7:00am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference: A corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. ET.

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available under the Investors & Media section of Oncorus' website at https://investors.oncorus.com/. A replay of the presentations will be archived on Oncorus' site for 30 days following the event.

About Oncorus
At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Platform and Synthetic viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platform.

Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our HSV Platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead HSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy Platform involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA- and oncolytic virus-based modalities designed to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer. Our lead IV-administered Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy clinical candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, are both currently in IND-enabling studies.

Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.

Media Contact:                                
Liz Melone
liz@scientpr.com
                
Investor Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Julie Seidel
Julie.seidel@sternir.com


