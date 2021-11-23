 Skip to main content

Optinose to Present at the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 7:00am   Comments
YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller will present a company overview and business update at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference scheduled for November 29 through December, 2, 2021.

A pre-recorded fireside chat is available on-demand on the Investors page of the Optinose website. The company will host 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531

 


