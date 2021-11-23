LoRa Alliance® Shows Continued Rapid Growth in LoRaWAN® Deployments for Utilities; Demos Latest Advancements at Enlit 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that it will be exhibiting in Stand 8.G90 at Enlit, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2021, in Milan. The Alliance will be joined by member companies Acklio, Actility, Everynet, Kerlink, Mainlink, MultiTech, Orbiwise, ResIOT, TEKTELIC and UNIDATA.

"LoRaWAN is widely deployed for networking smart utility applications, from water quality and consumption monitoring, to leak detection, gas safety solutions, smart metering, energy consumption, critical asset monitoring and more," said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "LoRaWAN brings significant advantages to this market, such as low power consumption, long range, deep underground penetration and firmware updates over the air. With the massive scale of utilities deployments, leveraging LoRaWAN—a standards-based technology—is more important than ever to ensure interoperability, simplify deployments and drive a strong return on investment for the entire utility supply chain."

The LoRa Alliance will feature the new OMS over LoRaWAN proof of concept that brings together two proven standards to extend systems' battery life to achieve significant cost savings. The Alliance will be joined by 10 member companies at Enlit, which will showcase their LoRaWAN solutions for utilities:

Acklio is a pioneer and world leader in SCHC technology, a key component of the new ability to deploy DLMS meters over LoRaWAN. It will demo the DLMS over LoRaWAN workflow, highlighting multimanufacturer and multi-use case interoperability for electricity and water meters.

Actility will showcase its private LoRaWAN networks that enable supply and energy management of industrial facilities.

Everynet is one of the largest neutral host carrier-grade network operator for low-cost IoT. The company will present utilities use cases from national and international partners such as Hart BR, Acklio, Cavagna Group, Schneider Electric, HDM, Axioma, Birdz, Friendcom, Tektelic and Lysir.

Kerlink will share its smart water use cases including water supplier monitoring for leaks and quality, a smart water solution on a B2C platform for invoicing, etc., its humanitarian project enabling tap water to be brought into an area in Africa for UNHCR, and a hotel chain deployment of smart showerheads.

Mainlink will demonstrate an end-to-end solution that helps utilities to take better control of their resources while making the digital transformation less overwhelming. IoT cloud based platform connects multiple applications including data management and actionable NRW detection.

MultiTech will show energy consumption monitoring using Carlo Gavazzi LoRaWAN meter adapters and MultiTech Conduit gateways, including a live demo monitoring energy use within the exhibit itself with the visualization of the data on a SCADA platform.

Orbiwise will showcase OrbiWAN, its truly carrier-grade LNS, in all its editions applicable to metering applications, as well as Sampols, its professional noise-pollution monitoring solution which is marketed in partnership with utilities owing to their close connections to local municipalities.

ResIOT will show its carrier grade LNS & IoT platform together with the ResIOT-Xs LoRaWAN gateways. The company will present various vertical applications for energy monitoring, water consumption management and gas metering.

TEKTELIC has supported the largest LoRaWAN water metering deployments in North America and will demo its portfolio of LoRaWAN gateways including the custom mobile gateway that is deployed on a utility's trucks to provide LoRaWAN connectivity on the move. The technology is now launching to support the electric utility industry.

UNIDATA will feature some of its deployments, including its smart water meter deployment in Gavi and its solution for monitoring the Orto Botanico in Rome that uses smart city and smart agriculture applications.

