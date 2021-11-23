 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

uCloudlink Group Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 30, 2021

Globe Newswire  
November 23, 2021 4:30am   Comments
Share:

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results before the market open on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 (9:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 30, 2021).

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International: +1-412-902-4272
US (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982
UK (Toll Free) 0-800-279-9489
UK (Local Toll) 0-207-544-1375
Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203
Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945
Hong Kong (Local Toll): +852-3018-4992
Singapore (Toll Free): 800-120-6157
Australia (Toll Free): 1-800-121301

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "uCloudlink Group Inc." Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until December 7, 2021 by dialing:

US (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Canada (Toll Free): 855-669-9658
Replay Passcode: 10162186

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:

 
 
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
Bob Shen
Tel: +852-2180-6111
E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com
 
Investor Relations:
The Equity Group Inc.
Adam Prior, Senior Vice President
Tel: (212) 836-9606
E-mail: aprior@equityny.com
 
 
In China:
Lucy Ma, Associate
Tel: +86 10 5661 7012
E-mail: lma@equityny.com


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com