Proactive news headlines including European Lithium, Strickland Metals, Euro Manganese and Marmota Ltd

Sydney, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

European Lithium Ltd ((ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EURIF) shares have started trading on the OTCQB, a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) in New York, US. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has taken a critical step toward resource infill drilling at its Yandal Gold Project in Western Australia with the start of a Native Title heritage survey, aided by the Tarlka Matuwa Parku Registered Native Title Body Corporate (TMPAC). Click here

Euro Manganese Inc ((ASX:EMN, TSXV:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) is preparing to take the sector by storm with its flagship project in the Czech Republic, a unique manganese asset in the heart of the European Union. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) has stumbled upon more than 40 untested gold anomalies at the Gawler Craton Gold Project in South Australia. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has lodged a prospectus with ASIC for the proposed demerger of its highly prospective Yamarna Project into a new ASX listed base metals exploration company called Cosmo Metals Ltd. Click here

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS)'s maiden drilling program at the flagship Carlingup Nickel Project has hit massive to semi-massive and disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) continues to intersect broad zones of high-grade copper, gold, silver, lead and zinc mineralisation from its step-out drilling program at the Mt Chalmers Project, situated 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) says its high purity alumina (HPA) product appears to meet the higher end of the company's anticipated internal measures, following the first phase of extended pilot plant trials with Alcoa (NYSE:AA). Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd ((ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has raised A$5.3 million in an oversubscribed share purchase plan (SPP), part of the ongoing A$60 million capital raise to fund its Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project in Vietnam. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU)'s Rafael 1 gas condensate discovery in the Canning Basin in northwest Western Australia is being prepared for a production test. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has identified several priority targets at the Central prospect within the Kambalda nickel district in WA with ground-based Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) surveying, heightening the company's understanding of the prospective area. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) is making progress on its Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project (LSOP), with 17 of 79 planned bores operational. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN)'s Beetaloo Sub-basin strategy has received a significant shot in the arm from prolific US oil & gas investor Bryan Sheffield. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has released an updated ore reserve estimate for its flagship Muga-Vipasca Potash Project, encompassing a new life of mine plan ahead of construction. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has executed a non-dilutive cross-listing as it continues to advance its US project portfolio. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has secured two new contiguous lithium tenements at the Salinas Lithium Project in eastern Brazil, expanding the company's lithium assets to 5,338 hectares within the highly prospective Bananal Valley district. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has continued its strong start to the financial year with the IT service management company A$400,000 cash flow positive during October and having A$12.6 million in the bank. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) will present positive interim data on a phase 2 pilot study of pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-I) at an international medical congress in Sydney today. Click here

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) diamond drilling at its Reedy Creek Prospect in Central West New South Wales is imminent, with a drill rig secured and regulatory approvals expected this week. Click here

