VIPSHOP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (NYSE:VIPS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vipshop securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants traded while in possession of material non-public information and that: (1) Defendants obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management's ("Archegos") and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos. (2) Defendants knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential. (3) Nevertheless, while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, Defendants collectively sold billions of dollars' worth of Company shares. Later, when the information became publicly known, the price of the Company's common stock declined sharply as a result of such disclosure.

