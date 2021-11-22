Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the 45th Nasdaq Investor Conference in association with Morgan Stanley running from November 30 – December 3. The event is virtual.



Carl Hess, Willis Towers Watson's President and Future CEO, is scheduled to present at the 45th Nasdaq Investor Conference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 3, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference presentations will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com. Additionally, a replay of the conference presentations will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations.

