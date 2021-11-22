 Skip to main content

Verizon applauds FCC approval of TracFone acquisition

Globe Newswire  
November 22, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is from Kathy Grillo, Verizon SVP & DGC, public policy and government affairs:

"Verizon welcomes the FCC's approval today of our TracFone acquisition. The deal will provide customers with the best of both worlds: more choices, better services and new features thanks to Verizon's investment and innovation. Customers will benefit with enhancements in devices, network performance and innovative products and services -- as well as a continued commitment to Lifeline.

"We thank Chairwoman Rosenworcel, the Commissioners, and the FCC staff for their leadership and commitment to the public interest.

"We also want to thank the commissioners, ALJ and staff of the California Public Utilities Commission, as well as many community-based organizations that expressed support for this transaction.

"We will work hard to serve TracFone's current customers and look forward to serving new ones in this dynamic and fast-growing marketplace."

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Rich Young
202.515.2514
richard.j.young@verizon.com


