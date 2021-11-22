Proactive news headlines including SoLVBL Solutions, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Marvel Discovery, CULT Food and NEXE Innovations
New York , Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Alpine 4 announces new ‘Bully Class' line of drones for law enforcement and military click here
- NEXE Innovations says its XOMA Superfoods line to list on e-commerce retailer platform Walmart.ca click here
- Marvel Discovery acquires Saskatchewan-based Highway North Property for uranium exploration click here
- CULT Food leads seed investment round for intelligent food design company Fiction Foods click here
- Japan Gold strengthens leadership team with Toru Tokuhisa and Yoshio Nojima click here
- The Parent Company launches extension of its Fun Uncle Cruisers vape cartridge to celebrate Green Wednesday click here
- American Resources names Tarlis Thompson as president of its American Carbon division click here
- Dalrada Corporation appoints Harvey Hershkowitz as president of its subsidiary Dalrada Health click here
- BioHarvest Sciences says its new manufacturing facility receives GMP certification from Israeli Ministry of Health click here
- MedX convenes medical advisory boards of leading dermatologists in Canada and US click here
- Whitehorse Gold completes exploration and drill program on Skukum gold project in the Yukon click here
- Todos Medical receives Tollovid Daily purchase order from European distribution partner T-Cell Protect Hellas for initial market launch in Greece click here
- Biocept launches single test for COVID-19 and Influenza as cases rise during flu season click here
- ESE Entertainment in partnership to organize EA SPORTS FIFA tournament click here
- Bragg Gaming Group's ORYX Gaming unit receives landmark UK supplier license click here
- District Metals hails latest drill assays from Steffenburgs zone at Tomtebo project click here
- SoLVBL Solutions appoints industry veteran Kaiser Akbar as interim CEO and President click here
- Silver Range announces adoption of shareholders' rights plan click here
- Valens says Pommies receives micro-processing licence from Health Canada for Greater Toronto Area Facility click here
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals further boosts patent portfolio for its Zygel CBD gel click here
- i-80 Gold to proceed with underground program at its McCoy-Cove property in Nevada click here
- Fobi Announces the completion of SOC 2 Type 1 certification click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics appoints Joseph Meagher as its chief financial officer click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt announces increased land package with acquisition at Graal property in Northern Quebec click here
