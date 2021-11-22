AFCEA International Recognizes Exceptional Engagement
Fairfax, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its awards program, AFCEA International acknowledges individuals for their exemplary service to the government, military and industry sectors.
Women's Appreciation Award
The award recognizes and honors AFCEA members, regardless of gender, who have gone above and beyond expectations to further the careers of women and support the association. The association's Women's Awards Committee chose the following individuals to receive this award for 2022:
Col Lourdes Barriga, Head of the Advisory Commission on Women's Issues
Peruvian Army, Ecuador Chapter
DeEtte Gray, President, Business and Information Technology Solutions
CACI International Inc., Northern Virginia Chapter
Michelle Larkin, Director of Programs
SOL Engineering Services, LLC, Northern Virginia Chapter
Allegra Scott, Program Manager
Northrop Grumman, Central Maryland Chapter
Tiffany Katarina Tong, Business Development/Capture Manager
Leidos, Central Maryland Chapter
Victoria Washington, CEO/President
Vision IT, Alamo Chapter
Distinguished Young Professional Award
The Distinguished Young Professional Award recognizes and rewards exceptional performance in four areas: leadership and guidance for the AFCEA Emerging Leader program; superior technical achievement in the professional arena; a record of going above and beyond expectations at the local AFCEA chapter or regional level; and mentoring other AFCEA Emerging Leaders. The 2021 winners are:
Clinton Austin, Jacobs, Rocky Mountain Chapter
Vaibhav Baskar, University of Texas, Alamo Chapter
Anneli Connell, Golden Key Group, Northern Virginia Chapter
Shannon Drury, SAP National Security Services, Northern Virginia Chapter
Amelia Fisher, TACG, Dayton-Wright Chapter
Evan Gaj, Oasis Systems, Lexington-Concord Chapter
Capt. Courtney Gallagher, USAF, USCYBERCOM, Hawaii Chapter
TSgt Michael Gresens, USAF, 19th Fighter Squadron, Hawaii Chapter
Kelly Jenne, Apex Systems, Hampton Roads Chapter
Brandon Kohler, TEKsystems, Los Angeles Chapter
Eliska Kuhnerova, CISCO Systems, Czech Chapter
Wendy Y. Lemus Prado, JrTech, Inc., Hawaii Chapter
Christina Mapa, Red Hat, Washington DC Chapter
Justin Newell, Leidos, Alamo Chapter
Shandi Perkins, TEKsystems, Central Florida Chapter
Capt. John E. Plaziak, USA, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Hawaii Chapter
Teresa Ritter, Cyberagentur, Bonn e.V. Chapter
Doug St. Amand, Deloitte Consulting, Augusta-Fort Gordon Chapter
Maj. Blair D. Tighe, 87th Training Command, US Army Reserve, Atlanta Chapter
Daniel Walters, The MITRE Corporation, Lexington-Concord Chapter
Emerging Leadership Award
The Emerging Leadership Award is given for exceptional service to AFCEA at the local and/or international level. It is presented to individuals who have demonstrated continuous leadership in AFCEA Emerging Leader activities since winning the Distinguished Young Professional award. This year, the award is being presented to:
Joni Ahlers, Definitive Logic, Dayton-Wright Chapter
SrA Chance Crawford, USAF, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Montgomery Chapter
Caitlin Johnson, Input Technology Solutions, Hampton Roads Chapter
Dr. Danny Sava, Jacobs, Rocky Mountain Chapter
Antonia Schmidt, Amazon Web Services, Bonn e.V. Chapter
Allegra Scott, Northrop Grumman, Central Maryland Chapter
Tiffany Katarina Tong, Leidos, Central Maryland Chapter, Bethesda Chapter
Additional information about the AFCEA International awards program is available online.
