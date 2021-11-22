AB Science received FDA authorization to initiate Phase 1/II trial of AB8939 in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE RECEIVES U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) AUTHORIZATION TO INITIATE PHASE I/II TRIAL OF AB8939 IN THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML)

AB8939 IS A NEW GENERATION SYNTHETIC MICROTUBULE DESTABILIZER WITH THE ABILITY TO OVERCOME MULTIDRUG RESISTANCE AND HAS BROAD APPLICABILITY AS A POTENT ANTICANCER DRUG

Paris, November 22, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announces that its Phase I/II study (AB18001) evaluating AB8939 in patients with refractory and relapsed AML and refractory myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) has received Investigational New Drug (IND) approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Study AB18001 is titled ‘A Phase 1/2 Study to Assess the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of Daily Intravenous of AB8939 in patients with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia'. The study has a multi-stage design. The first part is a dose escalation study that aims to determine the safety and tolerability of intravenous AB8939 in patients with refractory or relapsed AML or patients with refractory MDS, and to determine the recommended dose for the second-stage dose expansion study. This dose expansion study aims to determine the schedule for a Phase 2 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory AML and to also provide an early efficacy (response rate) assessment of AB8939.

Study AB18001 has also been approved in France and in Canada.

AB8939 is a new synthetic microtubule-destabilizing drug. Preclinical data show that AB8939 has broad anticancer activity, with a notable advantage over standard chemotherapies that target microtubules of being able to overcome P-glycoprotein (Pgp) and myeloperoxidase (MPO) mediated drug resistance. Development of drug resistance often restricts the clinical efficacy of microtubule-targeting chemotherapy drugs (for example, taxanes and vinca alkaloids); thus, AB8939 has strong potential to be developed in numerous oncology indications.

The first indication AB8939 is being developed for is acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Cytarabine (Ara-C) and azacytidine are standard chemotherapies for AML treatment, however, drug resistance is a major limitation to successful therapy. In vivo data from a highly resistant Ara-C patient derived xenograft (PDX) mouse model showed that AB8939, administered alone or in combination with Ara-C, increased survival relative to single agent Ara-C, with an accompanying significant reduction of blasts in blood and decrease in tumor growth. Further evidence of therapeutic potential was demonstrated using an azacytidine resistant PDX model with AB8939, administered alone or in combination with azacytidine, showing a significant reduction of blasts relative to single agent azacytidine. Moreover, while azacytidine was associated with strong treatment related hematotoxicity, AB8939 did not induce hematotoxicity throughout its 4-week treatment period.

AB8939 was granted orphan drug designation for AML from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

AB8939 was entirely discovered by the laboratories of AB Science, which retains full ownership of intellectual rights, and is an example of AB Science's focus on innovative drug development focused on improving patients' lives.

About acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a serious, life-threating condition and the most common cause of leukemia-related mortality, with a majority of patients facing a highly unsatisfactory prognosis. As such, AML represents an unmet medical need, with limited therapeutic options for patients who are refractory or too frail to benefit from potentially curative but highly toxic treatment, or for those patients that have relapsed following a first complete response. The prevalence of AML in western countries is around 1 per 5,000 persons, corresponding to around 100,000 cases in Europe and 60,000 in the USA. Among AML patients, it is estimated that approximately 50% of the patients will not have stem cell transplantation and will relapse. Therefore, the estimated targeted population of AB8938 in AML is around 80,000 people in Europe and the US.

À propos d'AB Science

Fondée en 2001, AB Science est une société pharmaceutique spécialisée dans la recherche, le développement, et la commercialisation d'inhibiteurs de protéines kinases (IPK), une classe de protéines ciblées dont l'action est déterminante dans la signalisation cellulaire. Nos programmes ne ciblent que des pathologies à fort besoin médical, souvent mortelles avec un faible taux de survie, rares, ou résistantes à une première ligne de traitement.

AB Science a développé en propre un portefeuille de molécules et la molécule phare d'AB Science, le masitinib, a déjà fait l'objet d'un enregistrement en médecine vétérinaire et est développée chez l'homme en oncologie, dans les maladies neurodégénératives, dans les maladies inflammatoires et dans les maladies virales. La Société a son siège à Paris et est cotée sur Euronext Paris (Ticker : AB).

Plus d'informations sur la Société sur le site Internet : www.ab-science.com

Déclarations prospectives – AB Science

Ce communiqué contient des déclarations prospectives. Ces déclarations ne constituent pas des faits historiques. Ces déclarations comprennent des projections et des estimations ainsi que les hypothèses sur lesquelles celles-ci reposent, des déclarations portant sur des projets, des objectifs, des intentions et des attentes concernant des résultats financiers, des événements, des opérations, des services futurs, le développement de produits et leur potentiel ou les performances futures.

Ces déclarations prospectives peuvent souvent être identifiées par les mots « s'attendre à », « anticiper », « croire », « avoir l'intention de », « estimer » ou « planifier », ainsi que par d'autres termes similaires. Bien qu'AB Science estime que ces déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les investisseurs sont alertés sur le fait que ces déclarations prospectives sont soumises à de nombreux risques et incertitudes, difficilement prévisibles et généralement en dehors du contrôle d'AB Science qui peuvent impliquer que les résultats et événements effectifs réalisés diffèrent significativement de ceux qui sont exprimés, induits ou prévus dans les informations et déclarations prospectives. Ces risques et incertitudes comprennent notamment les incertitudes inhérentes aux développements des produits de la Société, qui pourraient ne pas aboutir, ou à la délivrance par les autorités compétentes des autorisations de mise sur le marché ou plus généralement tous facteurs qui peuvent affecter la capacité de commercialisation des produits développés par AB Science ainsi que ceux qui sont développés ou identifiés dans les documents publics publiés par AB Science. AB Science ne prend aucun engagement de mettre à jour les informations et déclarations prospectives sous réserve de la réglementation applicable notamment les articles 223-1 et suivants du règlement général de l'AMF.

