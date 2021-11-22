 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 22, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader medicines, today announced members of its management team will be participating in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference from Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2021. The company's pre-recorded fireside chat is available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from Nov. 22-Dec. 2.

An archived webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor site at https://ir.monterosatx.com/.

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company's drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Michael Morabito, Solebury Trout
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com