Brett Mooney Joins TransUnion as Regional President of Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced today the appointment of Brett Mooney to the role of Regional President of Canada. An industry veteran, Mooney comes to TransUnion from Scotiabank and has a rich background in financial technology leadership.

Mooney will lead TransUnion's Canadian business, setting the strategic vision for the country, while focusing on driving continued growth, providing innovation in our customer solutions and building on our strong client relationships.



"Brett is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of delivering results," said Todd Skinner, President, International. "His growth mindset, combined with his passion for creating customer solutions through innovation and technology will be a strong asset to TransUnion. I am confident that Brett will successfully lead the next chapter of growth for our organization in Canada."



Mooney spent the last seven years at Scotiabank, where he most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Cards and Unsecured Lending. Prior to Scotiabank, he spent 13 years at American Express, holding various international roles of increasing responsibility across a broad range of functional areas, including digital marketing, analytics, risk management, partnerships and product management. Mooney holds a master's of business administration from Kellogg School of Management and Schulich School of Business, and a bachelor's of business administration with honors from Wilfrid Laurier University.



"As the Canadian landscape continues to evolve across key areas like digital, fraud, and consumer expectations, TransUnion will play a pivotal role in strengthening trust between businesses and consumers," said Mooney. "TransUnion's team in Canada has an impressive track record of building innovative solutions for customers at the intersection of data and technology. I am excited to join this talented team in Canada and build upon the momentum they have already created in the market."



About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.® TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people in more than 30 countries. Our customers in Canada comprise some of the nation's largest banks and card issuers, and TransUnion is a major credit reporting, fraud, and analytics solutions provider across the finance, retail, telecommunications, utilities, government and insurance sectors.

