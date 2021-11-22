Packaging Printing Market worth USD 508.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.89% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packaging Printing Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Packaging Printing Market Research Report, Printing Technology, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market is projected to be worth USD 508.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030), the market was valued at USD 364.45 billion in 2021.

Market Research Future's Review on Packaging Printing Market

The global packaging printing market is growing persistently. Growing adoption of digital-finishing systems and rising pressure to meet sustainability goals and improve overall productivity are major driving forces. Besides, the rising uses and demand for packaging printing technologies and sustainable printing solutions drive the market growth.

With rising government initiatives to promote sustainability and environment-friendly packaging printing solutions, the market is expected to garner significant traction over the next few years.

Rapid urbanization and economic growth worldwide, alongside the changing lifestyles of consumers, escalate the market value further. Additionally, large advances in packaging printing technology led by the rising R&D funding and initiatives by public-private sectors push the market value.

Spurring rise in the packaging sector and over the past few years has been substantiating the market size. Businesses are also looking at packaging as means of advertising and marketing their brand, which, in turn, allows the market to obtain considerable gains.



Global Packaging Printing Market - Segmentation

The market is segmented into packaging type, printing technology, material, type of inks, application, and regions. The packaging type segment is bifurcated into flexible, rigid packaging, and others. The printing technology segment is bifurcated into screen printing, flexography, offset, gravure, digital, and others. The material segment is bifurcated into paper & paperboard, labels, plastics, glass, metal, and others.

The type of ink segment is bifurcated into solvent-based ink, aqueous ink, UV-curable ink, dye sublimation inks, latex ink, and others (water-based ink and hot melt inks). The application segment is bifurcated into adhesive, food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into Europe, the Americas, APAC, MEA, and rest-of-the-world.

Packaging Printing Market – Regional Analysis

APAC dominates the global packaging printing market, accounting for a significant market share. Factors such as the rising demand for innovative packaging solutions, such as pouches and shrink sleeves, and the growing adoption of quality packaging materials for brand protection drive the market growth. Besides, growing pressure to bring sustainability in packaging materials fosters the market size.

Rising pressure to meet sustainability goals and improve overall productivity boosts the region's market shares. Furthermore, the growing adoption of digital-finishing systems in the region escalates the market value. China and India count for sizable shares in the APAC packaging printing market.



Global Packaging Printing Market - Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several well-established players, the global market of packaging printing appears to be highly competitive. Well-established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch to gain a larger competitive advantage in this market. Heavy investments are made to drive R&D activities and expansion plans.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Nov.16, 2021 --- HP showcased its expanded partner programs & ecosystem and innovative additive mass production applications developed with its Multi Jet Fusion & Metal Jet 3D printing platforms at Formnext 2021, the world's largest additive manufacturing event.

HP also announced its collaboration with L'Oréal, the world's largest cosmetics company, to scale industrial additive manufacturing (AM) to meet the growing demand for mass personalization and more agile 3D production across industries. HP also announced its plans to expand its Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN) of parts providers to explore entirely new cosmetics packaging & applications.

