(FCFS) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your FirstCash Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against FirstCash, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FCFS) for violations of federal securities laws.



On November 12, 2021, The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for Northern Texas in Fort Worth. The CFPB lawsuit accuses Cash America West and FirstCash of disobeying the Military Lending Act, by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. Following this news, FirstCash's stock price fell 8.71% on November 12, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a FirstCash shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

