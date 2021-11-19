Vor to Participate in Piper Sandler 33rd Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that Dr. Robert Ang, Vor's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating at the Piper Sandler 33rd Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference.
Piper Sandler 33rd Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 30 through Thursday, December 2, 2021
Vor's pre-recorded presentation will be available on-demand from Piper Sandler beginning on Monday, November 22nd at 10:00 am ET and can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.vorbio.com.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
+1 339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
Media:
Vice President, Corporate Communications, Vor
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com