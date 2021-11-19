Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Financial Results Conference Call and Business Update

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the first nine months of 2021, as well as provide a business update. The Company's press release concerning its financial results will be available after 1 p.m. Pacific Time on November 22, 2021 and on its website at www.adamispharmaceuticals.com, and the company also expects to file its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 on that date.



Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-423-9813

Toll/International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573

Conference ID: 13725311

Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during the year, and certain goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link – https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1515468&tp_key=857fdc0361, with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company's SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company's ZIMHI (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol is in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

