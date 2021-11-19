Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Alliant Energy‘s Iowa utility, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), has declared the final dividends for its preferred stock (NASDAQ:IPLDP) shareowners of record on November 30, 2021. The dividends, which are payable on December 15, 2021, are as follows:



$0.31875 per share on the 5.1% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

On November 3, 2021, IPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation, issued a notice of redemption of all of the 8,000,000 outstanding shares of IPL's 5.100% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, a $0.01 par value, which is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol IPLDP. The redemption will be effective on December 15, 2021 at a price of $25 per share. The redemption price does not include the quarterly dividend that is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021 to applicable holders of record.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

