One World Universe, Inc. to Announce 3 Acquisitions by Year End

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC:OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is happy to announce it has plans to add 3 new businesses by the end of 2021.



Over the last quarter, management has positioned themselves to expand upon their holdings in order to add value to both the company and its shareholders. The team has had multiple meetings with entrepreneurs, celebrities, and large shareholders to discuss a wide array of business opportunities. Two are in the final stages of negotiations and the 3rd is developing, yet management is confident it will announce 3 acquisitions by Dec 31, 2021.

Company 1 will be in the metaverse sector. Management is aggressively pursuing some exposure in this sector as they believe it is the hottest and most opportunistic place to be for years to come. Technology, social media, and entertainment are changing rapidly, and this space is an open canvas to be carved out and in its infancy.

Company 2 will be a sports related business, which will be an acquisition which adheres to the company's grass roots and is in-line with providing humanitarian efforts globally. The opportunity consists of an innovative product that can and will produce sales globally.

Company 3 will be decided in the coming weeks as management is sifting and sorting through multiple pitch decks and business plans in a variety of sectors (crypto, blockchain, biotech, cannabis, content streaming and even space travel) and all boils down to what makes sense (dollars and cents) at the end of the day.

"OWUV plans announce its first new business by the end of November with 2 additional ones in December. This is a very exciting time for our company as we add these new businesses that have unlimited potential; we also add new team members who share in our hunger to succeed. The additional 3 companies will position OWUV with the ‘meat and potatoes' shareholders have been waiting for with an impressive assortment of holdings which will better position us for success in 2022," stated Caren Currier, CFO of One World Universe.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

