So-Young Reports Unaudited Third Quarter Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB431.5 million (US$67.0 million1), an increase of 20.0% from RMB359.6 million in the same period of 2020, in line with our previous guidance.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB6.8 million (US$1.1 million), an increase of 649.5% from RMB0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.2 was RMB28.9 million (US$4.5 million), an increase of 9.6% from RMB26.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs were 8.0 million, compared with 8.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young's platform were 4,841, an increase of 18.2% from 4,096 in the third quarter of 2020.

Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform were 2,242, compared with 2,146 in the third quarter of 2020.

Total number of users purchasing reservation services were 174.2 thousand and the aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young's platform was RMB755.4 million.

Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, "In the third quarter of 2021, we continued to execute our growth strategy and delivered solid performance despite the challenges and impact of COVID-19 in parts of China. Total revenues grew to RMB431.5 million, an increase of 20.0% from the same period of 2020. Benefiting from our strategy being well received among medical service providers, the number of paying medical service providers on our platform reached 4,841 during the quarter, up 18.2% from that of the prior year."

Mr. Jin continued, "We made steady progress on our operations during the quarter. On the business front, our team worked tirelessly with institutions to increase brand endorsements on the platform and in an effort to improve conversion rates. On the non-surgical side, we worked to ensure consistent standardization of non-surgical procedures and services, improve our fulfilment services, and guarantee the authenticity of products on our platform for customers. Looking ahead, I'm confident that we are on track for rapid growth and building a competitive moat in the long term."

Mr. Min Yu, Chief Financial Officer of So-Young, commented, "We achieved solid financial results with substantial profitability, which reflected the continuous optimization of our business model and effective cost control measures. Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB28.9 million, an increase of 9.6% from the third quarter of 2020. Going forward, we are strongly positioned to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and improve our monetization capabilities to generate long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB431.5 million (US$67.0 million), an increase of 20.0% from RMB359.6 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the number of paying medical service providers and the consolidated revenues of RMB48.1 million (US$7.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. ("Wuhan Miracle"), which was acquired on July 23, 2021.

Information services and other revenues were RMB369.7 million (US$57.4 million), an increase of 39.2% from RMB265.7 million in the same period of 2020. Other revenues primarily consist of product sales revenue from Wuhan Miracle, which was RMB48.1 million (US$7.5 million).

Reservation services revenues were RMB61.7 million (US$9.6 million), a decrease of 34.3% from RMB93.9 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and the weaker-than-normal consumer sentiment which had a negative impact on our operations in several cities across the country.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB89.6 million (US$13.9 million), an increase of 63.7% from RMB54.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of the costs of Wuhan Miracle. Cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million) during the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB322.5 million (US$50.1 million), a decrease of 3.7% from RMB335.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB190.7 million (US$29.6 million), a decrease of 13.9% from RMB221.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in expenses associated with branding and marketing activities. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB2.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

General and administrative expenses were RMB54.7 million (US$8.5 million), an increase of 8.7% from RMB50.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of the general and administrative expenses of Wuhan Miracle. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB10.0 million (US$1.6 million), compared with RMB12.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Research and development expenses were RMB77.1 million (US$12.0 million), an increase of 22.1% from RMB63.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of the research and development expenses of Wuhan Miracle. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB5.1 million (US$0.8 million), compared with RMB6.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Income Tax Benefit/Expenses

Income tax expenses was RMB4.3 million (US$0.7 million), compared with RMB16.3 million income tax benefit in the same period of 2020 when the Company recorded tax refund of RMB16.4 million derived from the change in the preferential income tax rate of one of So-Young's subsidiaries.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RM6.8 million (US$1.1 million), compared with a net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, was RMB28.9 million (US$4.5 million), compared with RMB26.4 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.06 (US$0.01) and RMB0.06 (US$0.01), respectively, compared with basic and diluted income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.01 and RMB0.01, respectively, in the same period of 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB1,835.3 million (US$284.8 million), compared with RMB2,676.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, So-Young expects its total revenues to be between RMB430 million (US$66.7 million) and RMB450 million (US$69.8 million), representing a 1.3% to 6.0% increase from the same period in 2020. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19, the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict, which are all subject to changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations and non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses from (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company's core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company's results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,127,055 1,576,173 244,618 Restricted cash and term deposits 21,865 24,865 3,859 Trade receivables 52,871 90,271 14,010 Inventory - 91,250 14,162 Receivables from online payment platforms 16,182 18,086 2,807 Amounts due from related parties 7,764 455 71 Term deposits and short-term investments 1,527,088 234,288 36,361 Prepayment and other current assets 43,190 95,472 14,817 Total current assets 2,796,015 2,130,860 330,705 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 166,100 253,373 39,323 Intangible assets 60,029 166,727 25,875 Goodwill 48,500 589,193 91,441 Property and equipment, net 29,830 126,582 19,645 Deferred tax assets 55,520 60,072 9,323 Operating lease right-of-use assets 120,140 101,438 15,743 Other non-current assets 15,878 168,144 26,096 Total non-current assets 495,997 1,465,529 227,446 Total assets 3,292,012 3,596,389 558,151 Liabilities Current liabilities: Taxes payable 60,070 62,481 9,696 Contract liabilities 135,385 162,449 25,212 Salary and welfare payables 95,758 131,306 20,378 Amounts due to related parties 2,404 739 115 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 237,785 557,270 86,487 Operating lease liabilities-current 39,468 41,476 6,437 Total current liabilities 570,870 955,721 148,325 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-non current 93,044 72,016 11,177 Deferred tax liabilities 8,522 30,461 4,727 Total non-current liabilities 101,566 102,477 15,904 Total liabilities 672,436 1,058,198 164,229 Mezzanine equity Redeemable non-controlling interests 23,205 19,461 3,020 Total mezzanine equity 23,205 19,461 3,020









SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)

Shareholders' equity: Treasury stock - (217,712 ) (33,788 ) Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021; 70,212,159 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 71,302,267 and 68,658,575 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021, respectively) 224 229 36 Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021) 37 37 6 Additional paid-in capital 2,892,268 2,950,370 457,890 Statutory reserves 10,562 10,562 1,639 Accumulated deficit (254,228 ) (234,863 ) (36,450 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,492 ) (67,080 ) (10,410 ) Total So-Young International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,596,371 2,441,543 378,923 Non-controlling interests - 77,187 11,979 Total shareholders' equity 2,596,371 2,518,730 390,902 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 3,292,012 3,596,389 558,151









SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues Information services and others 265,654 369,713 57,378 626,178 1,008,260 156,479 Reservation services 93,925 61,737 9,582 244,175 234,680 36,423 Total revenues 359,579 431,450 66,960 870,353 1,242,940 192,902 Cost of revenues (54,743 ) (89,638 ) (13,912 ) (148,586 ) (200,799 ) (31,164 ) Gross profit 304,836 341,812 53,048 721,767 1,042,141 161,738 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (221,620 ) (190,740 ) (29,602 ) (515,919 ) (639,828 ) (99,300 ) General and administrative expenses (50,295 ) (54,691 ) (8,488 ) (134,099 ) (166,362 ) (25,819 ) Research and development expenses (63,150 ) (77,113 ) (11,968 ) (158,272 ) (219,048 ) (33,996 ) Total operating expenses (335,065 ) (322,544 ) (50,058 ) (808,290 ) (1,025,238 ) (159,115 ) (Loss)/income from operations (30,229 ) 19,268 2,990 (86,523 ) 16,903 2,623 Other income/(expenses): Investment income 4,680 2,272 353 10,469 8,004 1,242 Interest income 7,539 4,903 761 32,916 15,674 2,433 Exchange losses (551 ) (446 ) (69 ) (515 ) (4,799 ) (745 ) Impairment of long-term investment - (17,850 ) (2,770 ) - (17,850 ) (2,770 ) Share of losses of equity method investee (1,330 ) (909 ) (141 ) (4,477 ) (776 ) (120 ) Others, net 4,535 2,932 455 (2,491 ) 9,836 1,527 (Loss)/income before tax (15,356 ) 10,170 1,579 (50,621 ) 26,992 4,190 Income tax benefit/(expenses) 16,259 (4,298 ) (667 ) 17,781 (11,086 ) (1,721 ) Net income/(loss) 903 5,872 912 (32,840 ) 15,906 2,469 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - 896 139 - 3,459 537 Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 903 6,768 1,051 (32,840 ) 19,365 3,006









SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income/(loss) per ordinary share Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic 0.01 0.08 0.01 (0.13 ) 0.24 0.04 Net earnings/(loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - diluted 0.01 0.08 0.01 (0.13 ) 0.23 0.04 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.01 0.06 0.01 (0.10 ) 0.18 0.03 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) 0.01 0.06 0.01 (0.10 ) 0.18 0.03 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss) per share, basic* 81,629,610 80,895,891 80,895,891 81,411,972 81,805,945 81,805,945 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss) per share, diluted* 84,069,327 81,471,931 81,471,931 81,411,972 82,954,414 82,954,414 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues (5,091 ) (4,814 ) (747 ) (13,287 ) (12,938 ) (2,008 ) Sales and marketing expenses (2,225 ) (2,245 ) (348 ) (4,528 ) (6,089 ) (945 ) General and administrative expenses (12,155 ) (10,032 ) (1,557 ) (34,690 ) (24,446 ) (3,794 ) Research and development expenses (6,021 ) (5,083 ) (789 ) (15,188 ) (13,763 ) (2,136 )

* Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.







SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ GAAP (loss)/income from operations (30,229 ) 19,268 2,990 (86,523 ) 16,903 2,623 Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 25,492 22,174 3,441 67,693 57,236 8,883 Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (4,737 ) 41,442 6,431 (18,830 ) 74,139 11,506 GAAP Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. 903 6,768 1,051 (32,840 ) 19,365 3,006 Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 25,492 22,174 3,441 67,693 57,236 8,883 Non-GAAP Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. 26,395 28,942 4,492 34,853 76,601 11,889





1 This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on September 30, 2021.

2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. is defined as net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.



