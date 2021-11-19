 Skip to main content

Financial Calendar 2022

Globe Newswire  
November 19, 2021 3:06am   Comments
Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement        

No. 26/2021
www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen November 19, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that the company expects to publish financial reports according to the following schedule:


Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting
February 23, 2022

Annual Report 2021
March 15, 2022

Annual General Meeting 2022
April 7, 2022

Interim Report First Half 2022
August 25, 2022

The financial reports will upon their release be available at the Company's website, www.orphazyme.com, where information relating to Orphazyme's Annual General Meeting 2022 will also be available in due course prior to the meeting.


For additional information, please contact:

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Financial Officer        +45 2898 9055 


About Orphazyme A/S 
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. ADSs representing Orphazyme's shares are listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (ORPH) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

