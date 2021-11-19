Global Bioenergies - LAST® winner at Cosmétiquemag Awards

LAST® winner at Cosmétiquemag Awards

Evry, 19 November 2021: LAST®, the make-up brand launched by Global Bioenergies in 2021, won one of the Golden Awards at last night's Cosmétiquemag Awards ceremony.

The Cosmétiquemag Awards, gathering a jury of beauty sector professionals, is the leading event in France and recognises the most striking features of the year.

Global Bioenergies won the Golden Award in the Make-up category for its LAST® brand, launched in summer 2021.

From Biotech to Beauty: "no need to choose between performance and naturalness"

LAST® is the world's first make-up brand to combine:

longwear, water resistance and low transfer performance rivalling the best products on the market, with

over 90% naturalness.

This innovation is attributable to a formula based on bio-sourced isododecane produced through Global Bioenergies' innovative process.

The LAST® product range comprises 32 eye shadow, mascara, eyebrow mascara and lipstick references and is marketed on www.colors-that-last.com.

Marc Delcourt, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Global Bioenergies, said: "Winning this Golden Award from Cosmétiquemag is an incredible moment for a company like Global Bioenergies, which focuses on developing and exploiting bio-industrial processes. It is especially satisfying to see the beauty industry as a whole recognising the unique features of LAST® products with this award!"

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies has developed a process to convert plant-derived resources into a family of compounds used in the cosmetics industry as well as the energy and materials sectors. In 2021, the Group entered the market with the launch of LAST®, its own make-up brand with formulas based on a key ingredient produced via its technology. The Company is constantly seeking to enhance the performance of its process while gradually ramping up production capacities in order to supply ingredients to major cosmetics manufacturers, thereby promoting naturalness in the industry whilst improving its carbon footprint. Some of these compounds can also be used to produce renewable plastics, rubbers and paints. Lastly, Global Bioenergies is also aiming to reduce CO 2 emissions in the aviation sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 – ALGBE).

