Sam Carden Joins Truxton Wealth Management Team

Globe Newswire  
November 18, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company announced that Samuel F. Carden, CFA, has joined the firm as Associate Portfolio Manager, Wealth Management Services.

Having previously worked in equity research at Jefferies, corporate banking at Regions Bank, and counterparty risk at UBS, Mr. Carden brings valuable experience to our team. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance with a specialization in Investment Management and minor in Computer Technology & Applications from the University of Alabama. Additionally, Mr. Carden holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is an active member of the CFA Society of Nashville.

"Certainly, Sam's considerable technical expertise are impressive but his desire to help our team create good outcomes for our clients is just as important. We are excited to have him join the Truxton family," said Derrick Jones, Senior Managing Director, Wealth Management Services.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Media Relations   Investor Relations
Tamara Schoeplein    Andrew May
615-515-1714   615-515-1707
tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com   andrew.may@truxtontrust.com


