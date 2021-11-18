 Skip to main content

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q4 Common Dividend of $0.18 per Share

Globe Newswire  
November 18, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
MOOREFIELD, W.V. , Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (NASDAQ:SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.18 per share payable on December 31, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2021.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.51 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit's focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummit.bank, and 45 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Contact: Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations
Telephone: (304) 530-0526
Email:  tely@summitfgi.com 

 


