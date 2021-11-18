 Skip to main content

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Globe Newswire  
November 18, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference
Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7:55 a.m. Pacific Time

Wells Fargo 5th Annual TMT Summit
Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 12:20 p.m. Pacific Time

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcasts of NVIDIA's presentations at these events, available at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company's pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:

Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com rsherbin@nvidia.com

© 2021 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.


