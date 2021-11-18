Ocwen Financial Wins External Partner of the Year From Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) ("Ocwen" or the "Company"), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City ("NHSNYC") has named the Company as this year's External Partner of the Year Award winner. The award was presented to the Company at NHSNYC's annual Benefit Gala on November 16.



The External Partner of the Year Award is granted to a company or individual that has been instrumental in supporting the mission of NHSNYC. Incorporated in 1982, NHSNYC was founded for the purpose of providing educational and financial support for the promotion and preservation of affordable homeownership in NYC. Through financial empowerment and affordable lending, NHSNYC enables individuals and families to invest in, preserve and improve their neighborhoods, their homes and their future. By working in partnership with the private sector, government agencies and local residents and businesses, NHSNYC offers a wide range of services including financial aid and homeownership education, loan origination and mortgage facilitation to support the attainment and sustainability of homeownership for underserved New Yorkers. Since its inception, the organization has educated more than 180,000 individuals on how to preserve a home; earned $1.65 billion in affordable mortgage financing; and originated more than 1,100 emergency loans for maintenance concerns such as water main breaks and roof leaks.

"As a premier mortgage servicer, Ocwen has collaborated with Neighborhood Housing Services of NYC since 2013. Together, we have helped clients in sustaining their homes via mortgage modifications. As the COVID-19 pandemic created job loss in low- or moderate-income communities, Ocwen collaborated virtually with NHSNYC clients," said Derrick Griggs, Chief Executive Officer of Neighborhood Housing Services of NYC. "Homeowners discussed their situation with NHSNYC's HUD-certified counselors and PHH Mortgage agents who provided advice on forbearance and other options. This great partnership will work together to ensure housing preservation of LMI families as the COVID moratorium ends. It is for these reasons that NHSNYC is happy to award Ocwen as the 2021 External Partner of the Year."

"Helping homeowners is what we do at Ocwen and we're very proud of our long-standing partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of NYC. By working together, we have helped homeowners remain in their homes prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tamara Gifford, Director of Community and External Relations at Ocwen. "During 2021, we've held more than 50 virtual borrower outreach events across the country to reach homeowners in distress, especially those in low-income and minority communities. By working closely with NHSNYC and other local and national nonprofits, we've been able to help educate and assist homeowners during these difficult times."

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dico Akseraylian T: (856) 917-0066 E: mediarelations@ocwen.com



