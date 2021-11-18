Proactive news headlines including Forward Water Technologies, Fireweed Zinc, Altiplano Metals, EverGen Infrastructure and Progressive Planet
New York , Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Forward Water Technologies outlines development, distribution plans for its Forward Osmosis technology
- Kintara presents updates on two Phase 2 clinical studies at the 2021 Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting
- Alpine 4 Holdings subsidiary Identified Technologies signs multi-year drone mapping contract with US Army Corps of Engineers for Florida Everglades restoration project
- Marble Financial says subsidiary Inverite Verification launched by five industry partners, achieves record daily transaction volume
- Progressive Planet launches R&D innovation division in Calgary, says focusing on sustainable cement development
- Phunware announces revenue guidance of $25M for 2022; updates corporate cash management policy
- Fireweed Zinc reveals new intersections from Boundary Zone at its Macmillan Pass project including new copper-rich mineralization
- Snowline Gold hits more high-grade gold mineralization with drilling at Jupiter zone at Einarson gold project
- Else Nutrition announces highly favorable results from independent pilot study; expands on Amazon; gets conditional approval for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Altamira Gold intersects widespread gold mineralization in first drill hole at the Mutum target in Brazil
- Altiplano Metals unveils plans for Phase 1 of an initial surface work program at the newly acquired Pastillas gold exploration project in northern Chile
- NEO Battery Materials receives Notice of Allowance from the Korean Intellectual Property Office regarding a core patent of its silicon anode material technologyNextech AR launches 3D Metaverse upgrade to its virtual event platform ARitize Events 3D
- ESE Entertainment strikes distribution agreement to air and promote content for upcoming Digital Motorsports World Cup
- Biocept to present latest findings on CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay and its use in treating breast cancer complications at Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting
- Vox Royalty says it is expecting 2022 to be a 'record year' for its asset portfolio in an operations update
- Lucky Minerals reports more trench sample results from Wayka gold discovery ahead of scout drilling start
- Mednow inks C$1.9M deal to acquire specialty pharmacy company Infusicare
- Organic Garage inks deal with Rival House to expand its Hand-Picked Partner program
- Todos Medical strikes exclusive license and distribution agreement for Tollovid products with T-Cell Protect Hellas SA
- Enveric Biosciences announces positive preclinical data for its CBD-based product EV102 treating radiodermatitis
- PharmaDrug announces positive results for preclinical study, initiates IND-enabling research for cepharanthine for several cancer treatments
- Thor Explorations Ltd's maiden resource estimate on Makosa deposit shows good gold grades and expansion potential
- Plurilock Security says Aurora Systems subsidiary inks reseller agreement with BeyondTrust; adds Boast platform's fintech expertise
- Trillion Energy commences report update on its Black Sea-based SASB gas reserves and resources
- EverGen Infrastructure says it expects no 'material impact' to its business amid British Columbia flooding
- MedX Health announces inaugural clinical trial of leading-edge teledermatology screening platform in Turkey
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions bolsters board with appointment of Thomas Hodgson
- Agra Ventures says its subsidiary Farmako has made its first commercial import of cannabis extracts from Poland to Germany
- BMEX Gold says it will test shear zone at King Tut as it starts second phase drill program
- Klondike Gold closes second tranche of non-brokered private placement raising total aggregate proceeds of $3,516,726.55
- Quaterra Resources to change name to Lion Copper and Gold Corp as it takes steps to become domestic copper producer
