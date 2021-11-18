Starter to Host IDO of Ape Farmer, a Yield Aggregator Platform

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- Recently crowned #1 launchpad by average ROI, Starter (https://starter.xyz), today announced it will host the launch of $APEF, a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token of ApeFarmer (https://apefarmer.com/), an advanced yield aggregator and optimizer, constructed on the Binance Smart Chain.

Ape Farmer will offer "Safe Ape" and "Degen Ape'' sections allowing for increased yield farming profits on their already owned tokens. Deflationary measures will be implemented in the protocol to maintain a steadily increasing market cap, as it aims to be the go-to DeFi platform to offer increased yields for Binance Smart Chain, Cardano (TBA) and Polygon (TBA) enthusiasts.

Unlike other projects that neither list their entry and exit fees, nor display where their fees are being allocated, the yield aggregator will list all entry, exit fees and their destinations. Additionally, while most pools implemented into decentralized exchanges require manual compounding, 99 percent of ApeFarmer's vaults will auto compound- allowing increased yields when collecting rewards. The initial vaults will be handpicked by the ApeFarmer team and its partners. With the addition of DAO, ApeFarmer holders will also be entitled to vote on adding and removing vaults.

"DeFi is growing at a very rapid rate, with projections to grow tenfold in the next 5-10 years. During the quick growth spurt, more and more crypto holders will need a yield aggregator such as Ape Farmer that is suited to feed the holder and not just one specific project," siad Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at Starter. "Ape Farmer has created a protocol that captures the DeFi, NFT and governance sectors, is transparent, low cost uses time weighted average prices to mitigate flash loan attacks and other implementations to better benefit the end user."

The ApeFarmer Token will have no maximum supply, however, will have auto-burning functions and underlying utilities, including yield farming, where $APEF holders can stake their to earn more Tokens and wrapped Binance coins. Users can also participate in the $APEF lottery every week to earn rewards, apart from using their tokens to trade limited edition Apefarmer.com NFTs. Also, holders staking $APEF token will be able to propose changes to the ApeFarmer protocol including emissions, burn rates, new pools, yield farms.

During the IDO, 250000 $BUSD tokens will be made available for purchase at $0.75 USD. ApeFarmer's smart contracts automate yields in a cost-efficient manner while utilizing some of the largest DeFi players like Pancakeswap, BBQswap and Babyswap.

Starter's community has provided hassle-free funding to many well known IDO launches and now adds Ape Farmer to the list. For more details on Ape Farmers IDO launch with Starter, please visit https://starter.xyz/.

About Ape Farmer

Apefarmer (https://apefarmer.com/) is a yield aggregator with extensive token utility including farming, NFT staking, a lottery and a governance model. The apes plan to automate yields in a cost-efficient method with smart contracts that utilize some of the biggest players in the DeFi industry.





About Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is the leading IDO launchpad, incubator, and investor network for @0xPolygon, $ETH, $AVAX, $FTM, and #BSC, having raised over $25M for 40+ projects, including Cake Monster, Wall St Bets, Nasdex, and Enjinstarter. Starter provides projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles or complex KYC requirements. Starter's suite of products include a venture arm Starter.capital, launchpad Starter.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.









