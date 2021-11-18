Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market worth USD 980.23 million at a CAGR 8.9% : Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United states, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market was valued at USD 385.4 million in 2020 and it is expected reach USD 980.23 million at a CAGR 8.9% from 2021-2027.

Dermatology Excimer laser is a form of targeted phototherapy which delivers specific wavelengths of ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. These excimer lasers deliver UVB light to affected areas of the skin while leaving healthy skin tissues unaffected. They are highly customizable & have different hand pieces that enable providers to administer the specific level of UV wavelengths needed by each patient.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dermatology excimer laser market are: Lumenis, Ra Medical Systems, Sincoheren, Hologic, Shenzhen GSD Tech, Fotona, Fosun International Holdings, etc.

Key Insights & Findings:

The Trolley Mounted Excimer Laser segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on type, the dermatology excimer laser market has been segmented into tabletop excimer lasers, hand-held excimer lasers, and trolley mounted excimer lasers.

The segment is expected to maintain the leading position over the forecast period. This is because trolley mounted lasers are portable, can be placed in any corner of a dermatology clinic.

Further, the Psoriasis segment held the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Asian countries such as China and Japan are emerging economies with well-developed healthcare infrastructure & facilities and are now more focused on leading on the basis of research and development activities.

Impact of COVID-19 on Market

The advent of the COVID-19 outbreak affected the overall aesthetic & dermatology market. All invasive & noninvasive esthetic procedures were severely affected amid the COVID-19 pandemic; this includes the dermatology excimer lasers market.

Recent Development

In July 2019, Ra Medical Systems had launched Pharos, Optimized, the next generation of Pharos excimer lasers, specially designed to enhance physician & patient experience with faster treatments for psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis and a new ergonomic handpiece for operator comfort & greater treatment site visibility.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Table Top Excimer Laser

Hand-held Excimer Lasers

Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers

By Application

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Rhinitis

Alopecia Areata

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

